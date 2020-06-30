Salidan returns to teach joy of flight

Noah Hightower likes to fly and likes to help other people experience the joy of flight.
The 25-year-old certified flight instructor has started offering flying lessons at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field.
It has been about two years since that service was offered at the Salida airport.
Hightower was born in Salida and grew up here until his teen years, when he moved to Arkansas.
He graduated from high school and went to college in Arkansas on a wrestling scholarship before moving to Florida, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in English and went to flight school.
His father, John Hightower, is a pilot and runs a jet charter service, among other concerns.
“He got his license when I was 5,” Hightower said.
His grandfather was also a pilot, making him a third-generation flier.
Hightower soloed when he was 17 and got his pilot’s license four years ago. He received his commercial license two years ago and qualified as a certified flight instructor in January. He has about 470 hours of flight time and is 30 flight hours away from qualifying as a charter pilot.
He said his wife, whom he met in Florida, was his first student.
Hightower said he enjoys the freedom of flying and the ability to see things from a different perspective, like the territory he grew up in.
He said he also likes the community. “There’s a camaraderie between pilots,” he said. He enjoys listening to the stories of older, more experienced pilots.
After moving back to Salida, Hightower realized no certified flight instructors were offering lessons here.
Some locals interested in flying were traveling to Gunnison for training.
People expressed an interest, and now he has two students and has participated in the Young Eagles program to introduce youngsters to flying.
Four local youngsters were taken flying at the last event.
He said he enjoys introducing people to the skill.
“For me, to guide them and teach them is a fun and rewarding thing,” he said.
He said he enjoys seeing the pride and enjoyment of students as they develop their own sense of pride in themselves for accomplishing their goals.
The process of learning to fly starts with a discovery flight in the Hightowers’ Cessna 172, where the student is put into the left seat (the pilot’s seat) and is walked through the aircraft’s systems and preflight checks.
After the ground work, the student is given an hour-long flight during which they are able to take the controls and get a feel for flying the craft.
Hightower said it’s more of a scenic trip than a flight lesson.
If the student decides they want to pursue training, a schedule is built and Hightower gives more structured lessons.
Students need to develop basic skills beyond the feel for the airplane, including regulations and procedures for operating around an airport, navigation and radio work.
There is no minimum age for flight lessons, but one must be 16 years old to get a student certificate and solo.
A license may be obtained at 17.
There is no maximum age to learn to fly, although a physical must be passed to solo.
The cost for flying lessons is $100 per hour for rental of the plane and a $50 per hour instructor fee.
It takes a minimum of 20 hours with a instructor and 40 hours of flight time, including several hours of specific skills such as night, cross-country and solo flying, to qualify for a pilot’s license.
Anybody with a passion for aviation can give it a try, and people who take flying lessons don’t necessarily need to have a goal of an aviation career.
“Aviation is for everybody,” Hightower said.
For more information or to set up a discovery flight, call Hightower at 719-362-7907.
