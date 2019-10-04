Finley Petit, 17, a Salida High School senior, is the Student of the Week. He is the son of Jodi and Brian Petit.
Finley ranks first in a class of 76 with a GPA of 4.20 (weighted) and 4.0 (unweighted). He has been on the Honor Roll of Distinction from 2016 to the present and was the Student of the Month in October 2016. Honors include the Perseverance Award, Spartan Wrestling, SHS 2016-17, Colorado Academic All-State First Team cross county in 2018 and track in 2019.
He has a long list of extracurricular activities, offices and honors including SHS Junior or the Year for outstanding academic and leadership given by Salida Masonic Lodge; National Honor Society 2017 to the present; Knowledge Bowl, varsity, SHS, 2016 to the present, was on the third place state team in 2019 and state qualifier and competitor in 2018 and 2019; Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) state champion I 2019, state qualifier 2018 and 2019 and nationals in 2019; reporter for SHS newspaper in 2017 and 2018; attended University of Northern Colorado Jazz Camp 2016, 2017 and 2018, top jazz band in 2018; participated in CU-Boulder Mile High Jazz Festival and received the Outstanding Musician Award (trombone) 2018 and 2019; Tri-Peaks Honor Jazz Band (trombone), first chair, for the past three years and Tri Peaks Honor Concert Band, 2016.
Special honors he has received include Eagle Scout, Troop 60 in 2017, Boys State in 2019, one of two delegates selected to represent SHS and the city of Salida at the Colorado Association of School Boards (CASB) convention in 2017, captain of SHS cross country team in 2018 and 2019 and first chair trombone with the SHS Jazz Band since 2016.
He enjoys big game and upland bird hunting, has summited 15 “fourteeners” and spent more than 80 overnights camping.
He is also active in his community, with Ark Valley Helping Hands, supporting elders as a volunteer, working with the oral history project and being a friendly visitor to an elder.
For his Eagle Scout project in 2016 he spent 12 months managing 15 volunteers for the Western Museum of Mining and Industry burro barn in Colorado Springs, totaling 75 hours of volunteerism.
With National Honor Society, he spent two years participating in local river cleanup, helped at the pumpkin patch, initiated new members and was master of ceremonies for the annual scholarship night in April for a total of 20 service hours.
Plans for after graduation are to study chemistry and biology at a university.
