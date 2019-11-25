The Salida Mail, Dec. 5, 1919:
United States Forester J.M. Cuenin has instructions from Washington to secure an available location for the Cochetopa forestry division now located at Saguache.
It appears to be the intention of the government to remove the headquarters to Salida.
This question has been raised several times by the forestry officials, who maintain that Salida is more accessible by rail to all points of the forest.
