The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 22, 1944:
An interesting move in the direction of conservation of vital raw materials is the plan for salvaging of worn and mutilated currency, bonds and stamps announced today by C.A. Dickerson, head of the Paper and Paper Products Division of Treasury’s Office of Surplus Property.
For many years, worn and mutilated currency, bonds and stamps have been destroyed by incineration.
The Treasury Department is installing new machinery which will macerate the old currency and by this process make available for reuse approximately five tons of high grade pulp a day, which according to Treasury officials will add to the short supply of raw materials.
