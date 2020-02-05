The Salida Mail, Feb. 6, 1920:
The Salida Mill and Flour Company announces that it is ready to do all kinds of feed grinding and is prepared to sell grains, ground feed of all kinds either wholesale or retail, also baled hay. The present plan is to start manufacturing flour within a few days. Your patronage is solicited, 343-348 Front Street, Salida.
