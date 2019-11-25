The Mountain Mail, Nov. 21, 1969:
The Poncha Springs Livestock Club met at the home of Denien and Chuck Sydlo with President Albert Eggleston conducting the meeting.
It was decided that the annual Christmas party will be held December 16 at the home of David and Doug Kaess with a gift exchange and games planned.
