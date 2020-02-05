The Mountain Mail, Feb. 4, 1970:
The Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Summer Jeep Tour has been slated for Sunday, July 19. The decision was made at a meeting Tuesday evening at the chamber office with members of the chamber and drivers present.
A new route is being scouted to provide a different look at the scenery and will be announced as soon as possible. However, it probably will not be definite enough to include a map of the route in publicity mailings from the chamber in advance of registration.
Howard Pedersen, chamber director heading up the tour, will pick committees such as passenger finance and entertainment for the tour this year. Moritz Kerndt will be in charge of the food committee for both breakfast and lunch stops. Larry Brown has been charged with the duty of lining up a mechanic group for the tour. The drivers will be picking their own Jeepmaster from among themselves.
The fee for the trip this year has been set at $10 per person, excluding drivers and their wives if desired.
