The Mountain Mail, Nov. 18, 1994: The Salida City Council voted to table the ordinance which would rezone the corridor along the Salida Trail from industrial to commercial and residential after hearing from spokespersons for citizens and landowners opposed to the idea.
Close to 20 people showed up last night to express their concerns over the proposed rezoning after meeting as a group with almost all of the landowners last Friday.
“There are three cardinal rules for real estate investment,” Picie Hylton, owner of Hylton Lumber, said: “location, location, location.
“Any change in the zoning of my property would drastically damage my investment. Any proposed growth or changes to my business would not be allowed according to this rezoning.”
The council agreed and voted to table the issue for further review.
