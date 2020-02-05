The Mountain Mail, Feb. 3, 1995:
Representatives of the state and local media outlets, including the Mountain Mail, will race at Monarch Ski resort this weekend in the Media Cup ski race beginning at 1 p.m. Feb. 4.
Media teams representing various state and local newspapers, radio and television, and other media companies will compete in the event.
Teams will consist of three racers, any age, gender or ability (with at least one member of the opposite sex). Team members do not necessarily need to be employees of the organization they represent, and an organization can sponsor as many teams as it wishes.
