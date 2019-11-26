The Salida Mail, Dec. 2, 1919:
A representative of the Federal Board for Vocational Education will be in Salida on Friday, December 5th, for the purpose of meeting all disabled soldiers, sailors, marines and nurses, according to word received today.
In letters to the Mayor and the Red Cross, the American Legion and other individuals and organizations working in behalf of former service men, it was announced that Mr. J.S. Mills of the Board in his District will be in Salida that day. In accordance with a request made by the Board every effort is being made by the organization and individuals informed to have all persons handicapped by the disabilities they incurred in the service on hand to meet Mr. Mills.
