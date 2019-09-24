The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 23, 1944: LONDON – Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower received a wrenched knee when an airplane in which he had been flying over the front line skidded on a muddy field. The plane was making a forced landing.
Gen. Eisenhower said today the war with Germany will last as long as the gestapo can force the Germans to annihilate themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.