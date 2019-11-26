The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 25, 1944:
The program at the Elks Club Saturday night netted $337.20 for Chaffee County’s part of the United War Chest drive, according to a report made this week by Glen Lamberg, local chairman.
The treasurer, Joe McDonough, has $3,291.90 of Chaffee County’s $4,000 for the 1944 War Chest drive, and local officials are hoping that late contributions will make it possible for the county to reach its 100 percent quota. A few last-minute checks are still coming in to Treasurer McDonough, and anyone in the community who hasn’t been solicited is urged to send a check at once so the drive may be closed by Thanksgiving.
