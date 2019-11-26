The Mountain Mail, Nov. 21, 1969:
A unique occurrence in present Chaffee County has added interest to the Western American History course at Salida High School, according to John Ophus, teacher of the class. Ophus has supplied a tale of local color to his modern method of teaching.
The students of this course have been studying from the book “Under the Angel of Shavano” in an attempt to reconstruct the happenings during the fiery Lake County War of 1874 to 1875. Dr. Wendell F. Hutchinson and George Everett graciously allowed the class to use a number of copies of their book, “Under the Angel of Shavano.”
