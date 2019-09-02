The Salida Record, Sept. 5, 1919:
The Raleigh mine at Bonanza, which two years ago made preparations for extensive development, but on account of the war was forced to suspend activities, has resumed operations under a new organization, the Utah Leasing Company.
A large force of men is already at work on the tramway from the mine at Bonanza to the mill at Shirley. A mill in Utah is being dismantled and will be moved as soon as possible. This will concentrate 300 tons per day.
A force of men is also at work cleaning out the property, but the principal effort will be concentrated on the completion of the tram before cold weather. The power line to supply current was completed by the Colorado Power Company two years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.