The Mountain Mail, Nov. 24, 1994:
Over 20 volunteers woke up early and gave up their Saturday last week to string lights on the largest Christmas tree in the world.
Reasons varied from always having wanted to do it to being kindly coerced by friends, but all who participated felt a great sense of accomplishment.
Volunteers worked all day to string close to 2 miles of lights (2,000 overall), so everyone in town can appreciate and join in the spirit of Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.