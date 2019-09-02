The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 1, 1944:
New Caledonia, South Pacific – Pvt. First Class Hermegildo Trujillo, son of Mrs. Emilia Trujillo, 646 W. Front Street, Salida, an employee of the Pando Constructors Inc., Pando, is assigned to a Quartermaster Cold Storage Platoon at this semi-tropical island base.
The platoon services and maintains the refrigeration units and warehouses which provide the many mess halls with fresh meat and vegetables. These fresh foods are an important supplement to the diet of the American soldiers stationed here.
Trujillo entered the service June 27, 1942, and came overseas in October of that year. His initiative and competence have won a commendation from his commanding officer.
