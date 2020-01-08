The Salida Mail, Jan. 6, 1920:
T.L. Saunders picked up a blank envelop on the street Dec. 24, bearing the return card of the Salida Mail. Upon investigation, he discovered that the envelop contained a $100 Liberty Bond.
Mr. Saunders was very anxious to find the unfortunate owner so made it publicly known what he had found and anyone who could identify it could have it, but no one seemed to be able to give a correct description, so Mr. Saunders deposited the bond in the Commercial National Bank until the rightful owner should show up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.