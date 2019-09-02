The Mountain Mail, Sept. 1, 1994: When Jeanne Barnes opened Jeanne’s Fabrics Plus in September 1988, she wasn’t planning to have another baby.
Her sons, Mike DeFelice and Doug DeFelice, were ages 14 and 12, so she figured that operating a fabric shop would be no problem.
Surprise! Just a year and a half after Barnes opened her business, along came a new baby boy, Chris.
Today, 4½ years later, she is proof of the old adage “Where there’s a will, there’s a way.” Chris Barnes has literally grown up in the fabric shop. This year he’s starting preschool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.