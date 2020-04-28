The Salida Mail, April 27, 1920:
More than 100,000 workers will be needed during the next five years in the world campaign planned by America’s Protestant churches affiliated with the Interchurch World Movement . More than 9,000 new missionaries are to be recruited for the foreign fields alone, and thousands of other workers, lay and clerical, are to be secured for churches in the affiliated organizations of this country.
