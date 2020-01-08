The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 8, 1945:
Lt. Cmdr. James Lea Harlan of Salida has been awarded the Gold Star decoration for outstanding service in the navy. He enlisted in the navy in the first world war and remained in the navy after the war. He had retired three years before Pearl Harbor with the rank of chief quartermaster.
When the present war began he was recalled to service and against his wishes to remain a petty officer, he was forced to accept a commission. He was assigned to train men at San Diego. He was then sent to the South Pacific.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.