The Salida Mail, Oct. 17, 1919:
Salida will appear on the moving picture screen in a few weeks in connection with the story of radium, the magic element, which is found only in Colorado and the eastern part of Utah. All the ore taken from the mines in Montrose county is transferred at Salida, and because of this fact this city will play its part in the picture film, describing the mining transportation, manufacture and uses of radium.
The Salida views included a picture showing how the ore is transferred here from the narrow gauge to the broad gauge cars and a panoramic view of Salida and the valley and the mountains taken from Mount Tenderfoot.
