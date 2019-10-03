The Mountain Mail, Oct. 6, 1969: Three Delta Honor Farm prisoners, being transported to the State Reformatory in Buena Vista for having gotten into trouble at the Farm, overpowered two guards near Sargents at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and escaped for abut 30 minutes before being rounded up by authorities.
The trio managed to pick the cuffs and hauled Truman G. Williams, a former Salida resident, into the back seat where they beat him. Williams sustained a serious cut to one eye and also received four broken ribs.
