The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 14, 1944:
Dr. Lester E. Thompson, Woolworth Building, Salida Hospital, has been designated to perform physical examinations for the Civil Aeronautics Administration. Dr. Thompson will be available to anyone in this area who wishes to be examined for a pilot’s license, or for any of the CAA Aeronautical Service which require a physical examination.
The appointment of Dr. Thompson is part of the CAA plan to prepare for the large number of civilian flight students who have been prevented from taking flight training because of the war and for the examination, as civilians, of the thousands of service airmen who will wish to continue their aviation careers.
