The Mountain Mail, Jan. 8, 1970:
Joseph M. Hutchinson, son of Mrs. Myrtle Hutchinson of Salida and brother of Dr. Wendell Hutchinson, also of Salida, has been named visiting assistant professor at the University of Denver School of Art. He is a former member of the faculty of Colorado State College.
Hutchinson was named one of the “Outstanding Young Men of America” in 1969, by the U.S. Junior Chamber of Commerce while he was on the CSC facility.
