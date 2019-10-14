The Mountain Mail, Oct. 20, 1969:
A pair of inmates at the Colorado Reformatory near Buena Vista walked away from the dairy farm at 9:20 a.m. Saturday. Authorities suspect that the men are now out of the area, probably headed for Denver or Colorado Springs.
Clothing which the pair wore when the walk-away occurred was found on Trout Creek Pass and the theory is that the inmates were picked up and given a ride eastward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.