The Salida Mail, March 26, 1920:
Miss Myrtle Jacobson of the west 8th grade, Salida, won first place in the county spelling contest, which was held at the High School Saturday afternoon.
She made a standing of 100, which is the grade she had made in the previous contests. She is the representative of Chaffee county to go to Denver to compete in the final contest which will be held April 1. Salida feels that the laurels are safe in her hands for Chaffee county.
