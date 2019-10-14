The Mountain Mail, Oct. 26, 1994:
It’s already been a historic season for the Salida High School cross-country team.
It was the first season in which the team took home both top team honors and both top individual honors in the same meet.
It was the first time the team had a boys’ runner place first in the regional meet.
And it’s the first time both the boys’ and girls’ teams have qualified for the state meet in the same year.
So while Coach Wilson Butacan would love to see a top finish at the state meet from both of his teams this weekend in Boulder, he isn’t going to lose any sleep worrying about it.
