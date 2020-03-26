The Salida Daily Mail, March 26, 1945:
Pfc. Roderick C. Ritchie, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. John S. Ritchie, 1102 F. St., Salida, is an ammunition worker in Italy with a Fifteenth Air Force Liberator group, which has been awarded the distinguished unit citation, a combat honor which permits Pfc. Ritchie to wear the distinctive blue and gold citation badge.
A graduate of Salida high school, Ritchie was employed at the Pueblo Army Air Base prior to his entry into the air force in April 1943.
The group received the citation for its successful attack on the Floridsdorf oil refinery and rail yards in Vienna, Austria, last June, when Col. Walter E. Arnold, Jr., El Paso, Tex., was commanding the group.
