The Mountain Mail, March 25, 1970:
Commissioner Richard Tuttle and Extension Agent Leon Stanton attended a meeting conducted by the State Planning Office at the Garden Valley Motel in Colorado Springs Monday, March 23.
The purpose of the meeting was to explain a proposed regional Clearing House setup in compliance with a Bureau of the Budget policy that all future requests for government grants for planning projects must first be acting on by a regional Clearing House.
Authorization for completion of the Chaffee County comprehensive plan is subject to these requirements.
