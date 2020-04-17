The Mountain Mail, April 17, 1970:
Work underway now at the intersection of First and F streets is designed to improve traffic conditions at that point, according to information supplied the city of Salida by the State Highway Department.
The state is performing the project in lieu of erection of a red and green traffic light requested by the city.
At the intersection, once contractor Butala Construction Company has finished in about two weeks, there will be a four-way stop imposed. Overhang flashing lights will replace the former yellow and red swinging light.
Removal of parking meters in the vicinity of the intersection, coupled with the rounding off of the curbing, is designed to give access to turning from two lanes at the same time to speed the flow of traffic during rush hours.
