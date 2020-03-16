The Salida Mail, March 16, 1920:
Dr. Chase, chief surgeon of the U.S. Public Health for the State of Colorado, Lieutenant Clifford Boyles, of the information Service of War department, Frank Gullette, of the Bureau of War Risk Insurance, Edward Melton, of the Federal Board of Vocational Training, Henry Sullivan, head of the American Legion of Colorado, and A. B. Cessna, of the Bureau of Information Service of the Red Cross, were in Salida Wednesday conferring with Miss Hester Crutcher, home service secretary of the Red Cross and the officers of the American Legion.
