The Mountain Mail, March 24, 1995:
Thanks to the efforts of the citizen-organized Friends of Buena Vista High School Baseball, local teens can now represent their own school on the baseball diamond starting in 1996.
The group handed over a check for $11,801 to the Buena Vista R-31 School District at the school board’s March 7 meeting, a deadline set back in November.
The board voted to authorize baseball only if the startup costs were raised. The volunteer group raised the money and actually had some left over to put toward improvements of the baseball field on Arizona Street.
