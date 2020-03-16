The Salida Daily Mail, March 16, 1945:
Mrs. Fred Guiol and young son, Philip, were instantly killed Saturday when a Santa Fe train crashed into their car in California. Mr. Guiol and daughter, Anita Marie, were seriously injured. The Guiols resided in Los Angeles.
Mrs. Guiol was the former Phyllis Mullens of Salida. Mr. and Mrs. Guiol and daughter visited here two years ago with their son, Fred, who was stationed at Camp Hale. Pfc. Fred Guiol is now in the Philippines.
