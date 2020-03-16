The Mountain Mail, March 16, 1970:
Rep. Harold R. Koster will be a candidate for re-election to the state office in November. He advised the Mountain Mail of his intention in an interview Monday morning. Senator Harry Locke stated that he was not certain at this time.
Koster and Locke, both of Salida, were contacted for their comments concerning junior legislation of this year, as presented in a wire story by UPI elsewhere in this issue. In most cases, we present only their vote on the finished measures as passed.
Both favored water pollution penalties, air pollution control commission establishment, billboard moratorium and establishment of the Land Use Commission. On the latter, Sen. Locke felt that the finished bill maintained local control.
