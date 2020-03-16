The Mountain Mail, March 15, 1995:
Cotopaxi elementary students raised $269 for the Collegiate Peaks Reading Council during a recent “read-in” at the school.
Students gathered pledges for books or pages read. Kindergarten, first and second grade students spent a day at school reading and snacking.
Third through sixth grade students held a reading sleepover.
During seven half-hour reading sessions, students read 5,183 pages.
The top fundraisers at each grade level received a book.
