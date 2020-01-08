The Mountain Mail, Jan. 9, 1995:
Roger Jackson and Carl Hasselbrink, chairmen for the 1994 Christmas Basket Committee, have extended their appreciation to everyone who participated in or donated to the program.
“Without their help, the program would have been impossible.” Hasselbrink said.
The program benefited 569 people in 179 families, including 296 adults and 273 children. Average size of the families receiving baskets this year was two adults and two children. As has been the case in the past few years, the number of younger mothers has increased.
Toys and Christmas baskets were distributed in the basement of the Salida Elks Lodge by invitation to selected families. The committee hopes everyone had a Merry Christmas and is looking forward to working with all of the donors and participants again during the 1995 holiday season.
