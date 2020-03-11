The Salida Mail, March 9, 1920:
At the regular meeting of the Missionary Society of the Baptist Church, which was held Thursday afternoon at the home of Mrs. Leo Lewis, the members voted to take up White Cross work, which is the same as Red Cross work but is for the mission hospitals.
It is a new movement which has been started among the missionary society.
The Baptist ladies will make nurses’ aprons, pneumonia jackets, etc., for a mission hospital for women and children in Suisu, China.
Dr. Emille Bretthaur is at the head of the hospital.
