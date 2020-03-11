The Salida Daily Mail, March 10, 1945:
Staff Sergeant Bruce B. Davidson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Angus Davidson, Nathrop, Colo., participated as radio operator in the paratroop assault on Corregidor Island during the decisive battle for Manila Bay.
In recognition of his achievements during more than 1,200 flying hours, he has been awarded the Air Medal with three Oak-Leaf clusters and is authorized to wear the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre ribbon with bronze stars for the Papua, New Guinea and Philippine Liberation campaigns.
He entered the army in October 1942, departing for overseas in December of the same year.
His brother, Lt. Russell Davidson, is with the Marine Corps in Cherry Point, N.C.
