The Mountain Mail, March 10, 1970:
Harold Blackwell, Dick Bonderant and Willard Lewis were elected to the board of directors of Salida Rotary Club at that organization’s Monday noon meeting.
Vern Cato presented the program of the day on the subject of Patriotism.
He stated that “no form of world government will hold for the entire world” and added that he believes present conditions can only be overcome with strong patriotism.
