The Mountain Mail, March 10, 1995:
The committee working to enhance the “Historic Downtown Salida” signs on the two F Street entrances is happy to report that the goal to raise funds for the project has been reached.
“As of Monday, we had collected the $1,400 needed for the sign. Additional funds collected will be used to have worn areas of the signs touched up to further enhance it,” Karen Elder, group coordinator, said.
The money was raised to have decals made for the signs, calling attention to the historic downtown area.
Artist Curtis Kilhorn designed the colorful logo featuring historic buildings, trees and Spiral Drive on Tenderfoot Mountain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.