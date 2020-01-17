The Salida Mail, Jan. 16, 1920: We learn through the Longmont Daily Times of Tuesday, January 12th, that T.M. Callahan, of the Salida Golden Rule Mercantile company, was on that date re-elected to membership on the Board of Directors of three of the best banking institutions of Northern Colorado, namely: The Farmers National Bank, Longmont; American National Bank, Longmont; First National Bank, Johnstown.
Mr. Callahan was further honored on the same day by being re-elected to the Presidency of the First National Bank of Longmont.
