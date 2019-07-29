The Salida Record, Aug. 1, 1919:
The storm king seems to have Salida and vicinity in his clutches the past week. Reports of floods from all sections are coming in so fast that anything ordinary is passed up as of no importance. Yesterday, however, a flood came down Ute trail that tore out the road from Midway to the Arkansas river.
On account of this and previous washouts, the Granite Works will shut down today, as they have no rock to work on, and it will require several weeks to make repairs, using the combined forces at the disposal of the county and Granite Co.
Monday, the first flood came down, and this is the one that wrought such havoc at the lower round house. The big, electrically operated turn table was completely out of sight, and the round house pits were not only filled, but debris covered the floors and water poured through the windows.
Several locomotives were imprisoned, and the men at work were compelled to run for their lives. The water backed up as far as the machine shops and covered the tracks until the engines and trains standing there appeared to be running on the ground. Rocks weighing tons were carried down the gulches and deposited at the top of the turn table.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.