The Salida Daily Mail, July 27, 1944:
Among the important industries in Salida and Chaffee County is the Colorado Fuel & Iron company, although this fact is not generally recognized.
The Colorado Fuel and Iron Co. operates the Monarch quarry, which employs up to 50 men. It uses all the output of the quarry at its steel mills in Pueblo.
The company operates the coal screening plant in Salida, which employs eighteen men, more or less.
