The Salida Mail, April 16, 1920:
After 47 years of service with the Rio Grande railroad company as paymaster, Mr. James O’Connor made his last visit to the Salida employees yesterday.
Beginning in 1878 Mr. O’Connor has been in continuous service and is without question the best and most widely known railroad official among the employees of the Rio Grande system. He has been signing the paychecks for the railroad boys for all these years and his peculiar signature is known by bankers over the entire west. He operated the pay-car over the system for years.
Mr. O’Connor made friends wherever he went, and one of his assets was his faculty of remembering names and faces. Once he had paid an employee he would always remember him.
Mr. O’Connor will be retired tomorrow under the pension system, he having reached the ripe old age of 70, although yet as keen and active as he was 20 years ago.
