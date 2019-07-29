The Mountain Mail, July 29, 1969:
In Salida, the rains came pouring down. Those about 10 to 15 miles north around the intersection of 291 and 285 found a little more to cope with.
Hail peppered cars with such consistency that many pulled off beside the road to stop and wait it out. Others continued slowly down the road for fear of being struck from behind by a moving vehicle.
The smell of the piñon trees hung strongly in the cool air as the snow plow went to work Monday, July 28, to clear a path so traffic could once more move normally,
