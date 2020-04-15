The Salida Daily Mail, April 16, 1945:
The new administration of the city will take office this evening at the regular meeting of the city council. After the present city council has wound up its business, F. J. Doveton will be sworn in as mayor and the six members of the city council, the city clerk and city treasurer also will take the oath of office.
