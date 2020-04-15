The Mountain Mail, April 15, 1970:
There will be no more regular Wednesday night meetings of the Civil Defense classes, however, due to the interest shown, there will be regular monthly meetings of the Civil Defense group.
It was felt that Civil Defense should be a continuing thing and that monthly meetings should be held to update information learned in the classes held recently.
The next meeting will be held May 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Alert Ambulance Service headquarters building at 5th and H streets. At this time a permanent meeting date will be discussed and monthly meetings scheduled.
