The Salida Mail, March 12, 1920:
Joseph M. Schilthuis, member of the city council and one of Salida’s most respected citizens, died suddenly Sunday morning. A blood clot was the cause of his death.
Several years ago, Mr. Schilthuis met with an accident in the D. & R. G. yards where he was employed as a painter in the repair shop. He sustained an injured leg. After a few weeks of disability he recovered.
The injury began to bother him again last fall, blood clots forming. He had recovered from the illness and was apparently in good health, Saturday evening, although he complained of being nervous.
He rested well and at 5 o’clock Sunday morning his wife heard him groan, and she went to his bedside but was unable to arouse him.
He breathed a few times and was gone.
The high esteem in which he was held by the community was shown by the many beautiful floral pieces and the large crowd that was in attendance at the last said rites.
