The Salida Daily Mail, March 10, 1945:
Midshipman Thomas D. Nevens, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas A. Nevens of 611 G St., Salida, Colo., was among 1,135 men commissioned as Ensigns, United States Naval Reserve, in ceremonies held Thursday in the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York City.
The group was the twenty-second class to be graduated from the oldest and largest Naval Reserve Officer Training School, and brings the total number of graduates from the Training Center to approximately 20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.