The Mountain Mail, Nov. 16, 1994:
While it seems like it’s far too early for Christmas, Santa is once again looking for a few good elves to volunteer to help with the lighting of Christmas Mountain.
“We need about 20 to 25 volunteers this Saturday to help set up the lights and ornaments,” Chris “Kringle” Schirmer of Master Electric said.
Volunteers will help with the stringing of almost 8,000 lights. That’s close to 2 miles worth of Christmas cheer.
“It’s definitely a full day’s work,” Schirmer said. “If people would like to volunteer, call early before I start badgering my friends.”
